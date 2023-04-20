May Full Moon 2023: when is the full moon, what does the Flower Moon mean and will it be visible?
May will welcome in a new full moon, known as the Flower Moon - here’s everything you need to know
April saw spring kick into high gear with sunshine, Easter and of course, the Pink Moon. But as we enter May, stargazers will be excited to see Flower Moon in the night skies across the UK.
The Flower Moon will be the fifth full moon of the year, and goes by a number of names. It will also hold significance as it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse which NASA explains is when ‘the Moon travels through Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow’.
NASA adds: ‘If you don’t know this one is happening, you might miss it. The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice’.
Royal Museums Greenwich said: “Many cultures refer to May’s full moon as the flower moon thanks to the abundant blooming that occurs as spring gets going properly. Other names include the hare moon, the corn planting moon, and the milk moon.”
So, when will you be able to see the Flower Moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event.
When is the next full moon?
The next full moon is on May 5, will peak at 6.34pm in the UK, and is sometimes known as a ‘Flower Moon’. The Old Farmer’s Almanac said there will be 13 full moons throughout the year. These are listed below.
- January 6: Wolf moon
- February 5: Snow moon
- March 7: Worm moon
- April 6: Pink moon
- May 5: Flower moon
- June 3: Strawberry moon
- July 3: Buck moon
- August 1: Sturgeon moon
- August 30: Blue moon
- September 29: Harvest moon
- October 28: Hunter’s moon
- November 27: Beaver moon
- December 26: Cold moon
Top Stargazing Tips
Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.
If you are unable to get to a designated dark-sky site, find the least illuminated spot you can where you can see the horizon. Stargazing is such a popular hobby for amateurs and professionals alike, it’s likely there is a club near you, or you may have friends with a similar interest. Finding a buddy or club to join on the cold dark nights is always helpful, and one of the best ways to stay safe when stargazing.