McDonald’s is dropping two popular items from tomorrow in its latest menu shake-up. The fast food giant revealed that two of its limited edition dipping sauces will be disappearing from stores on Wednesday (May 31).

After just three weeks on the menu, both the Mega Hot Sauce and Garlic Mayo Dips will be removed. They landed in stores earlier this month as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for Chicken McNuggets .

The dips were only ever going to be around for a short time. But McDonald’s fans have since taken to social media, begging the chain to make the sauces permanent.

One wrote: “Hey McDonalds UK, please keep the mega hot sauce as a permanent option. It’s soo good.” Another tweeted weeted: “Please never remove the mega hot sauce, it’s perfect spice for a Maccas.”

Another posted: “You need to make garlic mayo permanent and bottled! It’s the GOAT of dips. I will even go as far as saying better than curry dip. Please make my dream come true.”

Chipotle Mayo and Creamy Ranch will land in McDonald’s stores this week.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31) customers will be able to get their hands on two new dips to try . The chain will be introducing Chipotle Mayo and Creamy Ranch dips.