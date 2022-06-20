McDonald’s fans can get a Quarter Pounder for just 99p today

McDonald’s customers can get a Quarter Pounder for 99p today (Photo: Getty Images)

McDonald’s fans can tuck into two cheap meals today as the fast-food chain rolls out a bargain Monday offer.

Customers can kick start the day with a breakfast roll, which comprises a sausage patty, bacon, cheese, free-range egg, and ketchup or brown sauce, for just £1.99.

The roll usually costs around £2.29, meaning customers can make a 30p saving.

For those who missed the breakfast rush, a Quarter Pounder with cheese is available for just 99p from 11am onwards.

The popular burger is usually priced at around £3.49, meaning you can save £2.50.

How do I get the deals?

The deals are exclusively available via the McDonald’s App for today (20 June) only.

The app is free to download from Google Play or via the App Store.

Customers will need to enter a few personal details to set up an account, including an email address and phone number.

Once downloaded, simply click on the ‘deals’ section of the app and select the offer. The discount will then be applied at the checkout.

New McDonald’s summer menu

The offer comes after McDonald’s recently switched up its menu, which saw the popular McSpicy and Grand Big Mac dropped in favour of some new items.

The Taste of Italy summer menu launched on 8 June and includes two new burgers - the Italian Stack and the Crispy Chicken Italiano - plus a new tiramisu McFlurry flavour.