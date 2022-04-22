McDonald’s is adding five new menu items including burger favourite

The McSpicy burger will be available at McDonald’s from 27 April (Photo: McDonald’s)

McDonald’s fans can look forward to an array of new menu items from next week as the chain rolls out its latest menu.

The fan favourite McSpicy burger will be making its return for a limited period, along with five other new items.

What are the new menu items?

The popular McSpicy burger will be available at McDonald’s from Wednesday 27 April.

The burger, which comprises a spicy chicken breast fillet topped with lettuce and mayo between a toasted sesame seed bun, will only be up for grabs for a six-week run, meaning fans have until 7 June to enjoy it.

The McSpicy was last on the McDonald’s menu in July 2021 and is priced at £4.29 for just a burger, or £5.79 for a medium meal, although prices may vary across the country.

Four other menu additions will also be available from next week as part of the latest shake-up.

This includes the Grand Big Mac, which is made up of the same ingredients as the Big Mac but in a bigger size.

It is priced at £4.79 individually, or £6.29 for a medium meal. If you add bacon, you will pay £5.29 for just the burger, or £6.69 for a medium meal.

Cheesy Garlic Bites are also coming back for £1.99 from next week, and the Flake Raspberry and Flake Chocolate McFlurries will also return, priced at 99p for a mini tub or £1.39 for a regular.

Will any items be dropped?

To make way for the new additions, some current menu items will be dropped.

The Big Tasty will only be available until Tuesday 26 April, along with The Big Tasty with Bacon and The Big Tasty BBQ.

McDonald’s is also axing the Homestyle crispy chicken burger, chilli cheese bites, the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry.

The McDonald’s menu is usually refreshed roughly every six weeks to give customers a variety of choice.

The chain has also just launched a new Crispy McFillet burger in 50 restaurants, priced at £4.19 individually, or £5.59 for a medium meal.

The burger features crispy coated chicken breast fillet, iceberg lettuce and black pepper mayo in a sourdough-style bun, and is only available for a limited time.