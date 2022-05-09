McDonald’s is giving away breakfast and lunch meals for 99p today

McDonald's menu favourites are only 99p (Getty Images)

McDonald’s fans can enjoy some breakfast and lunch meals for just 99p today as the fast food chain slashes its prices.

The cost of two fan favourite menu items has been cut for one day only, marking the return of McDonald’s Mondays.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the deals?

The fast-food chain’s regular McMuffin will be reduced from £2.29 to just 99p during the breakfast window, which ends at 11 am.

Normally the breakfast staple costs around £2.29, but customers can save £1.30 on their order today.

Quarter pounders with cheese will also be available for less than £1 on the lunch menu, saving customers £2.20.

How do I claim it?

The deal is limited to one per person and is only available via the offers section of the McDonald’s app until midnight.

Once you open up the app, which is free to download, you can apply the discount via the deals page.

Then just choose how you would like to collect your snacks via Drive-thru, click and serve, takeaway or in a restaurant.

The cheap deals come as part of McDonald’s weekly Monday offer, which returns today (9 May).

In the past, McDonald’s has also offered triple cheeseburgers for a bargain price, with every Monday bringing new exclusive offers.