The Met Office has shared the exact date temperatures will soar as high as 27C as the UK braces for the “hottest day” of the year so far. The mercury could hit 26C or 27C on Thursday (June 8) with “plenty of sunshine” for most as we head into the weekend.

The warmest weather is expected in the south-west of England and Wales, which has already recorded the hottest day of 2023 so far after temperatures reached 25.1C in Portmadog last Tuesday. The rest of the week is expected to remain settled and warm, although there could be showers in the south of England towards the end of the week.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the west and cloudier skies always in the east. Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

“This west-east split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens. Particularly on the coast it will remain quite chilly in the east and quite cloudy at times.”

Meanwhile, meteorologists are watching out for the onset of an El Nino event, with speculation that the country could experience hotter than usual temperatures as we saw in 2022. The UK suffered record temperatures that peaked at 40.3C last summer .

El Nino is a climate phenomenon characterised by warm ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific and is expected to bring significant impacts worldwide, including hotter conditions, droughts and floods in some parts of the world. The Met Office along with health chiefs have created a new colour-coded heatwave alert system in England in preparation for longer and increased heat as well as its effect on people’s health.

UK long-range forecast according to the Met Office

To begin the period, generally largely dry, but with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible towards the south and southwest, potentially spreading further northeast. It will likely remain cloudy at times along northern and eastern coasts, cloud occasionally moving inland, mainly overnight.

Winds mostly light or moderate with the potentially for some slightly stronger winds near southern coasts. Temperatures generally warm away from cooler eastern coastal counties.

Perhaps very warm for some, especially in the south. Later in the period uncertainty increases, however the risk of showers or thunderstorms continues, mainly across southern areas of the UK, with northern areas more likely to remain drier.