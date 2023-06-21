The US Coast Guard has revealed it is currently unclear what noises have been heard near the wreck of the Titanic as the search has widened for the missing submersible. The “banging” noises were previously heard by a Canadian plane on Tuesday (June 20) and on Wednesday (June 21) new noises were heard, according to Captain Jamie Frederick.

Captain Frederick added they "need to have hope" and additional remote search devices that have extra capabilities will arrive tomorrow. The US Coast Guard confirmed it has also expanded the search area in a remote part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Captain Frederick revealed a French submersible robot that can dive to 6,000 metres may be there to search the area late on Wednesday evening. "Our efforts are solely focused on search," Captain Frederick said, adding: "This is a search and rescue operation - 100%."

A US Coast Guard vessel sits in port in Boston Harbor across from the US Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston. A submersible vessel used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has gone missing, triggering a search-and-rescue operation. Credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images.

Rescue teams from Canada’s Navy, air force and coast guard, as well as the New York state air guard and a French research vessel has also joined the search. Meanwhile, a UK-based deepwater specialist titled Explorers Club has also been contacted to assist with the search.

The submersible, named Titan, went missing on Sunday (June 18) and it is thought to have lost contact with its support ship just an hour and 45 minutes into its dive. Meanwhile, it has been reported that only 90 hours of “life support” is available inside the sub, and less than 40 hours now remain available, sparking the frantic search.