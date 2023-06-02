National Fish & Chips Day: We ask the nation for their preferred chip toppings including Gravy and mushy peas
Mushy peas, curry sauce or gravy. It’s the age-old debate of which one goes best with fish and chips. For National Fish & Chips day, we asked the nation
It’s one of Britain’s most loved and iconic dishes, and it’s got its own day as June 2 marks National Fish & Chips Day. The annual event serves as a delightful reminder of the nation’s love affair with this iconic dish.
Britain has many iconic dishes, including a full English breakfast, a roast dinner, shepherd’s pie and more. But according to Brits, no dishes come close to fish and chips. Brits collectively eat 167 million portions of fish and chips a year, according to UK Fisheries.
Despite the dish being widely popular, people are still very divided on the ‘perfect’ fish and chips meal. Some people forego fish altogether, opting for a pie, pasty, a battered sausage or something else.
A debate also rages over whether you have curry sauce, mushy peas or gravy over your chips. For National Fish & Chips Day, we asked the country what they have on their chips.
When it comes to which topping people have on their chips, there’s a huge north vs south divide. A YouGov poll of around 36,000 chip lovers revealed ketchup is the preference in the south.
Curry sauce was favoured by those in the west Midland and dominated England’s three most northern counties, with Tyne & Wear, Cumbria and Northumberland all opting for curry sauce on their chips. Elsewhere in the north, mushy peas was the ideal preference, as well as the rest of the midlands.