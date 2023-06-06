National Lottery player in the UK claims life-changing £5million jackpot
A UK National Lottery player has come forward to claim a huge £5million prize
A UK National Lottery player has come forward to claim a huge £5million prize. Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for the £5,076,717.
The draw took place on May 31 and was won by a single ticket holder. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a magnificent May it turned out to be for Lotto players, with this winner joining the two lucky ticket-holders who shared the Lotto jackpot on 24 May and took home an amazing £4.5M each. Our focus is now on supporting this jackpot ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.
“Add these recent lucky Lotto winners to the UK’s newest EuroMillions mega jackpot winner, who scooped an incredible £111M in Friday night’s draw to become the 12th biggest ever UK winner, and we’ve seen a ‘Lotto’ luck on The National Lottery recently. Fingers crossed for some more big winners in the very near future!"
The ticket must now be validated before being paid, after which the winner will decide whether or not to go public.