A map has revealed which UK cities are the most ‘booziest’, as many enjoy a drink at night. A survey by DrinkWell found that people living in Bristol have been revealed to drink the most.

The capital came in at a close second, with 75 percent of Londoners enjoying one tipple each evening, and another major city was just behind, as Manchester came a close third with 74 percent.

The UK government advises that people should have 14 units a week. According to Asda, popular beer Madri has three units, whilst a typical-strength medium (175ml) glass of wine has around 2.3 units.

Tom Bell, founder of DrinkWell, said: “What many people do not release is that you can still enjoy alcohol, including wine and beer, without having to worry about the calories.

“We all understand that watching our alcohol intake is a good idea, and that we should limit sugar in our diets where we can. However, when it comes to the calories in alcoholic drinks, we find that the alcohol itself is often wrongly blamed for the calorie intake, when in fact a lot of it is caused by sugars.”

Top 15 booziest UK cities - how many residents have one drink a day