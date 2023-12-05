For one day only, Starbucks are giving NHS workers a free tall drink.

International coffee chain Starbucks are giving the gift of hot drinks this Christmas - as they offer NHS workers a free tall drink for one day only.

The famous coffee houses across the country will be offering their customers who work for the NHS a free tall drink, an offer they have presented to NHS workers for four years in a row.

When is the offer on?

NHS employees can claim their free drink all day on Wednesday, December 6.

How do you claim?

To claim the free beverage from Starbucks, NHS workers must present their identity badge, where they can choose from any of the hot drinks available at Starbucks, which will be presented in a tall cup.

'Coffee brings people together'

Starbucks UK’s general manager, Alex Rayner, said: "We want to thank NHS staff across the UK for all the work they do and as a token of our appreciation, we are bringing back the free Tall beverage on December 6 for the fourth year running.

"Coffee brings people together and we hope that NHS staff can take a moment today to share the festive joy and raise a coffee to one another to celebrate.

"We know how much NHS staff have enjoyed taking part in this special day and it’s something we look forward to year after year, so we are thrilled to see our partnership with NHS Charities Together flourish and our offer extend to more NHS workers than ever before.

"We look forward to building on this success so we can continue to give back to the communities we serve."