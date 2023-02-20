The detectives leading the investigation into missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley are set to hold a press conference on Monday at 5.30pm (February 20) at 5.30pm following the discovery of a body on Sunday.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing on January 27 whilst walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, prompting a massive search and rescue operation in the area.

A body, which has yet to be formally identified, was discovered in the reeds of the Wyre, 22 days after Nicola was reported missing, less than a mile from where she disappeared following a tip-off from walkers.

Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, 44, has revealed he and the family are in "agony" as they await word on whether the body is that of Ms Bulley. The family is reportedly "in a lot of pain" and "incredibly heartbroken".

