With the Norad Santa Tracker, you can watch the big man’s Christmas journey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas Eve is the time when Santa Claus and his trusty reindeers will take to the skies to deliver children their gifts - ready for them to open on Christmas Day.

Although Santa Claus only drops off presents while children are sleeping, there is a way that the kids will be able to check on Santa’s journey across the world - thanks to the Norad Santa Tracker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norad Santa Tracker allows parents to log in anytime after 11am on Christmas Eve to show where Santa Claus is along his 41-million mile route.

Extra stats can also be found, which include how many gifts have been delivered, and where he will be travelling to next.

Tracking Santa's movements on Christmas Eve first happened in 1955, after a misprinted phone number on an advert which encouraged children to call Santa Claus, accidentally led to them speaking to Norad (North American Aerospace Defense Command).

Norad Santa Tracker: Track Santa Claus around the world this Christmas Eve.

Not wanting to disappoint the kids, Director of Operations at the time Colonel Harry Shoup, decided to ask his staff to check the radar for where Santa Claus was on his Christmas Eve journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years after, children could call the Norad hotline for information on Santa Claus, before the tracker was eventually created - and still stands as a much-loved feature by families now.