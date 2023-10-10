News you can trust since 1772

Norfolk plane crash: 3 people in critical condition after light aircraft crash at Langham airfield

Three people are in a critical condition following a plane crash involving a light aircraft in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 10th Oct 2023, 19:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 19:17 BST
Three people have been taken to hospital after a plane crashed at an airfield in Norfolk. Three people have been taken to hospital after a plane crashed at an airfield in Norfolk.
Three people have been taken to hospital after a plane crashed at an airfield in Norfolk.

Three people are in a critical condition following a plane crash on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called at 3.40pm after reports of a light aircraft crash at Langham airfield.

Norfolk Police said: "The three people who were on board the plane have been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They are in a critical but stable condition. 

"Officers remain on scene and a cordon is in place. The Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed."

Emergency services are currently on scene.

Related topics:NorfolkEmergency services