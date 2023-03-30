A man has been found guilty of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her Liverpool home last August. Thomas Cashman, 34, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent and two charges of possession of firearms following a trial.

Cashman, who is also a self-confessed drug dealer, had previously denied being the gunman who shot Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing a man into their home on August 22.

During the trial at Manchester Crown Court, which lasted more than three weeks, the jury heard the schoolgirl ran downstairs after hearing shots outside, saying "I’m scared mummy, I’m scared".

The 34-year-old has also been found guilty of wounding Ms Korbel and the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, who was the intended target of the attack, the trial heard. He will be sentenced on Monday.

