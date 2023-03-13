Awards season drew to a close last night with film’s most prestigious event - the Oscars. The show saw Hollywood’s biggest stars take to the red carpet on Sunday (March 12), and delivered historic wins.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been the jewel of the awards season, securing multiple Golden Globes, Critics Choice awards and managed to sweep the Oscars as well. The success just kept coming as the Academy Awards ceremony went on, with the film eventually leaving with seven awards including Best Picture and Best Actress.

All Quiet on the Western Front also took home multiple awards including Best Cinematography and Best International Film. The entire event showcased the best projects to come out of the film industry from across the globe and across all genres, so you’d be forgiven for not having seen them all.

With countless nominated films, and thirteen different film projects taking home the coveted award it’s near impossible to watch them all as soon as they are released, and even those voting rarely watch them all. However, there are those who like to set themselves the challenge of watching all the Oscar winning films of the year.

So, how can you catch up? Here’s a full list of where you can stream, rent or purchase the biggest films of 2022.

How to stream Everything Everywhere All At Once

Oscar won: Best Picture

How to watch Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Oscar won: Best Animated Feature

How to watch The Whale

Oscars won: Best Actor, Best Makeup and Hair

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Brendan Fraser, winner of the best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale", attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

How to watch Navalny

Oscar won: Best Documentary Feature

You can purchase or rent the documentary at the following places:

How to watch An Irish Goodbye

Oscar won: Best Live-Action Short

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front

Oscars won: Best Cinematography, Best International fIlm, Best Production Design, Best Original Score

Edward Berger, winner of the Best International Feature Film award for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscar won: Best Costume Design

How to watch The Elephant Whisperers

Oscar won: Best Documentary Short

How to watch The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Oscar won: Best Animated short

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Oscar won: Best Visual effects

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

Avatar: The Way Of Water

How to watch Women Talking

Oscar won: Best Adapted screenplay

Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick

Oscars won: Best Sound

You can stream or purchase the blockbuster at the following places:

How to watch RRR

Oscar won: Best Original Song

