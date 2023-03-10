Oscar weekend is finally upon us, with the biggest show in Hollywood honouring all films released in 2022. There is arguably a heightened anticipation for this year’s ceremony following the drama that unfolded almost a year ago.

Many tip Steven Spielberg to win big for his film The Fabelmans, while Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once are also up for Best Picture.

One of the big talking points each year is what the stars are given in their gift bags. The list of items in this year’s goody bags have been revealed which include beauty products and lavish trips among other luxury offerings.

Metro.co.uk caught up with Lash Fary, founder of marketing company Distinctive Assets. He has been curating gift bags for award shows for more than 20 years and is excited about what guests will be receiving this year.

Lash said: “We only give bags to the top nominees: best actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress and director. While the best cinematographer and best short film are great and important to the industry, we only gift the top five categories.”

The total cost of everything in the gift bags this year is over $120,000 (£101,000) with Lash saying “A better question would be what’s not in it”. Revealing some of the items, he said: “There’s my favourite luxury skincare line Miage, but all kinds of beauty treatments too.

“Recipients will get over $10,000 worth of aesthetic treatments from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich on the Upper East Side of New York – that can be Botox, filler, or whatever they might need.

“Then there’s Dr. Thomas Su who does liposuction, but he’s more like a sculptor. He’s giving recipients over $10,000 worth of body enhancements. We also have Dr. Bauman who does hair restoration, so we’re not forgetting about the dudes. There are $8,000 worth of hair restoration treatments in there.”

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion this year is a piece of land. Lash said: “We have something called Pieces of Australia, which is basically the gift of a little plot of land in Australia and all the money raised goes to land conservation efforts there.”

Oscar stars are also offered trips. “This year we’ve got a voucher for a stay at The Lifestyle, which is an ultra-modern, luxury estate on 10 acres outside of Ottawa, Canada,” Lash explains. “It’s sort of like modern escapism – you’re in the middle of nowhere with all the luxuries you could possibly think of. It’s a $40,000 getaway.”