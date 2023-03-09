Oscars 2023: How to watch 95th academy awards in the UK - full list of nominees
The Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are just days away - here’s how can you watch the show from the UK
The Oscars are just around the corner, with Hollywood’s brightest stars getting ready to hit the red carpet for the movie industry’s biggest night. The Oscars will draw to a close, an exciting awards season that has made history.
Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host for this year’s Oscar, having previously hosted shows in 2017, and 2018. He said: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."
The Oscar nominations were announced on January 24 with Everything Everywhere All at Once , All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. It was a special moment for Ireland with both Paul Mescal and Colin Farrall receiving the nod for Best Actor.
The Oscars are voted upon by the more than 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of a four-month-long period and closed on March 7.
So, how can fans in the UK watch the Oscars? Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s academy awards.
When are the Oscars 2023?
This year’s award ceremony will be held on Sunday (March 12) at 8pm ET, which translates to 1pm on Monday (March 13) in UK time. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
How to watch Oscars awards ceremony 2023
The show will air live on ABC in the US and, for Brits, the long wait is over as fans in the UK will have the official show right at their fingertips thanks to Sky and Now TV for the first time ever.
The Oscars will air on Sky Cinema Oscars channel, which can be accessed with Sky or NOW TV subscription. It will also be available to watch on catch up.
Full list of Oscar Nominations 2023
Nominees for Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Nominees for Best Director
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dan Kwann & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Nominees for Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Nominees for Best Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Nominees for Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominees for Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Nominees for Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Nominees for Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
- The Sea Best
- Turning Red
Nominees for International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Nominees for Documentary Short Film Films
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Marsha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Nominees for Original Song
- Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu from RRR
- This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Nominees for Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Nominees for Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Nominees for Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Nominees for Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Nominees for Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Nominees for Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
