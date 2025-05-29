Over half of parents believe gender bias prevents girls from taking part in football

Girlguiding and McDonald’s Fun Football have teamed up to offer Brownies FREE access to football | No credit

Over half of parents believe gender bias and stereotypes discourage girls from taking part in football coaching sessions, research has revealed.

A poll of 1,000 British parents with children aged five to 11 revealed that 30 per cent believe the cost of football lessons is also a barrier to their daughters taking part in the sport.

With over half (52 per cent) pinning gender bias and stereotypes as another.

To tackle this, Girlguiding and McDonald’s Fun Football have teamed up to offer Brownies FREE access to football and an exclusive badge to celebrate their achievements nationwide.

All Brownies (girls aged 7–10) will be offered free access to an additional four weeks of Fun Football sessions taking place in their local areas throughout July.

It comes as 61 per cent of parents say that key tournaments and milestones in the women’s game have a direct impact on girls’ participation.

Fun Football ambassador & Lioness Beth Mead said: “Having fun is what football is all about.

“Having visited many Fun Football sessions recently, you could really see how much the kids enjoyed themselves.

“It’s amazing to be part of something that helps children fall in love with the game, just like I did.

“Now with the new partnership with Girlguiding, even more girls will get the chance to try football for the first time, get a special badge, and feel part of something exciting.”

The collaboration aims to spark interest and enthusiasm for football among girls while promoting the sport's inclusivity.

McDonald's Fun Football is a nationwide grassroots initiative designed to get children active and enjoying the beautiful game in a fun, pressure-free environment.

The programme offers free coaching sessions led by qualified coaches, focusing on building confidence, teamwork, and a love for football, regardless of skill level.

With a strong emphasis on inclusivity and enjoyment, McDonald’s Fun Football, now together with Girlguiding, is helping to inspire the next generation of girls, one kick at a time.

It follows the research that also revealed 85 per cent of parents agree that their daughter’s involvement in football has a positive impact on their overall well-being and development.

With 74 per cent noticing a rise in girls’ participation in the sport since 2020, the launch of the McDonald’s Fun Football and Girlguiding partnership couldn’t be more timely.

Angela Salt, Girlguiding CEO, said: “Our exciting new partnership with McDonald’s Fun Football helps us to continue challenging outdated gender stereotypes still holding girls back.

“In Girlguiding, we believe girls can do anything - and that includes football, whether learning the basics or landing a penalty shot!

“ As a young girl, we weren’t really allowed to play, but now and as a weekly footballer myself, I know first-hand how much fun it can be.

“ It’s a great sport to play and to watch and I’m delighted that even more girls will now have the opportunity to get involved this summer.

“Building their confidence on the pitch and celebrating their achievements with a special badge.”

Girlguiding provides a space for over 300,000 girls and young women across the UK.

It aims to help women have fun and try new things without judgment or the many pressures girls face in today’s world, from everyday sexism, online pressures and social anxieties.

Andrew Moys, McDonald’s Vice President Impact, added: "We’re incredibly proud of our long-standing commitment to grassroots football, and with the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, our mission is to make it not only the largest but also the most inclusive free football initiative in the UK.

“This year, we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Girlguiding and providing a platform for more girls to kick-start their football journey.

“It’s a powerful step towards making football more accessible and inclusive for all.”

McDonald’s Fun Football will have provided over 750,000 children with access to free football sessions across more than 1,600 locations and 300,000 hours of free coaching, ahead of a landmark summer of women’s football.

Four extra weeks of McDonald’s Fun Football sessions have been added across July, available for all children aged 5-11.

Head to this website here to sign up for your free local session now.