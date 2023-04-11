S Club 7 stars have paid tribute to their former bandmate Paul Cattermole after his death was announced on Friday (April 7). The 46-year-old was found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday, April 6, his family said in a statement.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in from the music and entertainment industry, including Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, and his bandmates.

S Club put out a statement in tribute to their former bandmate on Instagram when the death was announced last week. It read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Now bandmates have left their own tributes to the singer. Tina Barrett posted a statement on her Instagram account on Tuesday (April 11), and she shared a poem she wrote in memory of her bandmate.

Paul Cattermole’s death comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced reunion plans (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The post reads: “Thank you for all your well wishes and support in this tragic time. I wrote a poem for Paul I’d like to share with you all...

‘Paul Cattermole, A shining star

‘Full of character and life, His flame burnt so bright, A rebel without a cause, A free spirit, a true force

‘While strumming the guitar, He reached for the stars

‘Farewell sweet Paul, Your star shines so bright, Forever in our hearts

‘Sleep well and Goodnight, Miss you Cattermole love Tina.’

Tina accompanied the poem with a photo from when they were on tour in their youth. The S Club star’s tribute comes after Jo O’Meara told fans she is ‘shocked and heartbroken’.

Sharing a photo of Paul on Instagram, she wrote: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul.

“This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken.We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.

“Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made! I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo.”

S Club 7 were due to embark on a reunion tour this year and the shows will reportedly go ahead in memory of Paul Cattermole.

