Plumbing Incidents in Northern Ireland Rise by 47% According to Online Searches Outpacing Rest of UK

Online searches for plumbers near me and related keywords have surged in Northern Ireland in recent years.

This has been revealed through newly released internet search data, which has been analysed by Castle Water - https://www.castlewater.co.uk/ , which shows that searches rose by 47% in recent years (2021-2023) in the country.

Altogether, Castle Water examined search terms for ‘plumbers near me’ and 797 related keywords, including ‘emergency plumber near me’, ‘24 hour plumber near me’, and ‘cheap plumber near me’.

Looking at city-specific data, Londonderry saw a rise of 20%. Newry came second (15%), and Lisburn third (13%).

Londonderry 20%

Newry 15%

Lisburn 13%

Belfast -12%

Belfast was the only place that saw a decrease of -12%.

Taking into account the whole of the UK, there was a 23% rise in searches overall.

Northern Ireland saw the highest increase of 47%, Wales was second (43%), England was third (22%), and Scotland was fourth at 21%.

Northern Ireland 47%

Wales 43%

England 22%

Scotland 21%

Speaking on the findings David Bain from Castle Water - https://www.castlewater.co.uk/ who conducted the research said “The surge in searches in Northern Ireland highlights the growing need for reliable plumbing services, although it is promising to see a decrease in Belfast.

“This increase overall reflects both the challenges of aging infrastructure and the reality of unexpected plumbing issues that can disrupt everyday life. It's clear that, as in the rest of the UK, people in Northern Ireland are relying on quick, accessible solutions to deal with water-related emergencies.”