Police have hit out at a driver who decided to drive the wrong way up a slip road during an official road closure. Officers from Hampshire Police tweeted a picture and description of the incident on Saturday (June 10), expressing disbelief at what had happened.

Officers said: "We had to stop traffic on the A3 this morning due to a person wrong side of a bridge (said person is safe). This driver's impatience led him to risk he and his childrens lives by driving the wrong way up the slip road to get out of the que. Unfathomable decision. Ticket issued."

The incident took place on the A3, the historic route south-west from London to Portsmouth, which connects the capital with the historic naval city on the south coast.

In reaction to the tweet from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, people replied: "Not worried about his life, it's him putting his kids' lives and other lives in danger that's a concern. Hope points on the licence too."

Another person said they had seen a similar incident on the A303 at Stonehenge that morning, while one other person said: "Unbelievable. When are the driving community going to get their house in order."