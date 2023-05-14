Guernsey’s President, Arlan Ettinger, has once again been entrusted with the sale of iconic jewels worn, and co-designed, by Princess Diana. The collection is rumoured to have been commissioned by Dodi Fayed for Diana before the couple’s untimely deaths.

Arlan Ettinger also organised the auction of the suite in 1999, and years later brokered a private sale of the jewels. Guernsey’s are set to auction the “rare and important” jewellery worn by the late Princess of Wales on June 27 at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

The exquisite necklace and matching earrings, known as the “Swan Lake Suite,” is based on a design by the Princess of Wales. For one of her final public appearances, Princess Diana attended a performance of Swan Lake wearing the stunning necklace at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3, 1997. The diamond and South Sea pearl necklace was made in collaboration with the Princess and Garrard, the firm that was then serving as the British Crown Jeweller.

Upon her passing, Princess Diana’s family authorised the sale of the Swan Lake Suite to a private buyer, directing a portion of the proceeds to UNICEF in honour of the Princess’s efforts in landmine abolition. According to reports, the suite was purchased by a British lord for his wife who reportedly never wore the jewels because she was too uncomfortable with their connection to the late princess who died so tragically.

