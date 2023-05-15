Ofcom has launched an investigation into Royal Mail’s failure to meet delivery targets in the past year, according to the BBC. The postal delivery service fell short of its annual target in the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

Only 73.7% of First Class mail was delivered to customers within one working day over the last year, which was nearly 20 percent less than the 93% target. Ofcom has regarded the results as reach of the company’s obligations.

Royal Mail also missed a second key target, delivering only 90.7% of second class mail within three days, when it should deliver 98.5%.

The watchdog regulator states the investigation will find out whether missed targets were due to Royal Mail's own fault or if the company was affected by “exceptional events.”

The statement from Ofcom said: “In deciding whether the company is in breach of its obligations, we will consider if there were any exceptional events – beyond the company’s control – that may have explained why it missed its targets.”

Royal Mail's chief operating officer Grant McPherson apologised to customers who were affected by the missed targets, but added the past year had been "one of the most challenging in [Royal Mail's] history".

