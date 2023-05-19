RSPCA has launched an appeal following the death of a dog that was found in an emaciated condition on Nottinghamshire wasteland. The animal charity said the female pooch, a Jack Russell terrier, was discovered close to Worksop Railway Station on Sunday, May 14.

The white and tan coloured dog, thought to be around six to 12 months old, was possibly abandoned at the location, said the RSPCA. However, it is unlikely she had strayed far from her home as her condition was too weak.

Inspector Booth said: “This poor dog was completely emaciated. She was cold and wet and unfortunately she had passed away by the time I arrived at the vets.

“She isn’t microchipped, but I don’t believe she will have strayed far and she may even have been dumped. We would be grateful for any information about this dog, so we can find out who owns her.”

According to the charity, cruel abandonments of pets are increasing. In April alone, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned. That compares with 1,370 incidents for the same month last year, a rise of 9.6%.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

