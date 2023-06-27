A body found dumped by the M1 is believed to be that of missing Sarah Henshaw as police hunt a blue transit van seen in the area. The 31-year-old was last seen at around 9pm on June 20 at her home in Norman Street in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

But on Monday (June 26) Derbyshire Police said a woman’s body had been found near the M1 towards Chesterfield. Officers were called at around midnight to a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29, where they made the grim discovery.

Sarah’s family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a warrant of further detention has been authorised, giving officers more time to question him.

Sarah Henshaw, pictured her on CCTV, was last seen at her home address in Ilkeston, Derbyshire on June 20.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.