Secondary school teachers call for better and earlier period education

Ruth Lue-Quee, education consultant from Staffordshire, who says period poverty is more widespread than people think | Emma Trimble/PinPep

Britain’s secondary school teachers are calling for better and earlier period education – as students lack essential knowledge by the time they reach year seven.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 750 teachers of students aged 11 and over found 51 per cent don’t believe the children they teach have received sufficient information about menstrual health from schools and parents.

Of these, over half (51 per cent) said the children demonstrate a lack of knowhow when taught the subject matter in class, while 42 per cent have experienced students starting their periods at secondary school who have been unaware of what is happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate study of 750 primary school teachers discovered just 17 per cent rate the lessons covering puberty, available to students by year six, as excellent.

And 68 per cent have found themselves having to support a student having their period at school – and for 45 per cent of children it was the first time it had happened.

Of these, in 30 per cent of cases the child was in year four or below – under the age of nine.

The research comes as part of a campaign by global hygiene and health company Essity and charity In Kind Direct, which have together formed a Period Equity Group encouraging the government to tackle period inequity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research follows recent news that a school in Cambridgeshire had banned “period pain” as a valid reason to miss school before reversing its decision amid a flurry of complaints.

Kate Prince, senior public affairs manager for Essity said: “The state of period inequity in the UK has worsened but with a new government in power we have an opportunity to turn this around.

“Firstly, we want to see a commitment to extend the free period products scheme which is due to end in July 2025 as we know it makes such a difference to a person’s ability to engage with education and work without embarrassment or worry.

“The research shows that there are gaps in knowledge around menstrual health education, so teachers need the resources and flexibility to educate comprehensively with clearer guidance for how the curriculum is communicated to parents to encourage at-home learning that compliments what is covered in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lastly, there needs to be support and not accusation from schools when it comes to pupils experiencing period pain with clearer guidance given on what to expect when periods begin and when healthcare advice should be sought.”

A school in Cambridgeshire had banned “period pain” as a valid reason to miss school before reversing its decision amid a flurry of complaints | Emma Trimble/PinPep

“gaps in knowledge around menstrual health education”

The secondary school research found more than half of teachers have had to help a student starting their period for the first time in secondary - by bringing in educational materials (32 per cent), calling parents or guardians (32 per cent) or providing period products (31 per cent).

But while teachers do all they can to support a student who has a period in school time, unfortunately 75 per cent admit they have witnessed girls being bullied by their female peers because they either leaked through their clothes or asked for period products.

Of the teachers who feel students need more information and earlier - almost four in 10 (39 per cent) said these youngsters seem to be very eager to learn about menstrual health when given the opportunity, while 38 per cent have actually asked to be taught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a consequence, exactly three quarters of secondary school teachers said they are having to recap the education that should have been taught in primary.

It is the opinion of teachers of children aged 11 and over that primary schools should be covering menstrual health related conditions such as endometriosis, heavy menstrual bleeding and polycystic syndrome (50 per cent) - as well as guidance on care of the body (48 per cent), common menstrual concerns such as cramps and bloating (48 per cent) and period products and how to use them (39 per cent).

And primary school teachers agree – with three in 10 saying education about periods and menstrual health should start before years five and six, when it is most commonly given.

In 56 per cent of primary schools any education which does take place comes from regular teachers, rather than via external resources, school nurses, or specialists – however, 83 per cent feel they need more support and training themselves to help them better deliver this crucial information to children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readily available supplies are also necessary – as the feeling among secondary school teachers is that 43 per cent of students struggle to access their own period products.

Some 73 per cent of primary school teachers polled via OnePoll.com admit they also have a supply of period products at school, just in case a student starts their period – versus 87 per cent of secondary.

Only 59 per cent of teachers overseeing pupils aged 11 and over are aware of their school actively using the Period Product Scheme which is available to all state-maintained schools until July 2025 – versus 42 per cent of primary schools.

Secondary school teachers have heard of students missing PE lessons (41 per cent), being teased or bullied because of their period (37 per cent) and missing school altogether (35 per cent) while they are on their period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education consultant, Ruth Lue-Quee, 33 from Wolverhampton, West Midlands | Emma Trimble/PinPep

“period poverty is more widespread than people think”

Marc Greene, acting CEO for In Kind Direct, said: “No one should feel unprepared for their period, worried about leaking, or ashamed to ask for help.

"But time and time again we hear that a lack of menstrual health education and access to period products is impacting students’ wellbeing, school attendance, and ability to engage with education.

“With 43 per cent of students struggling to access their own period products, it’s vital that the Period Product Scheme is extended permanently and robustly evaluated to improve take-up and effectiveness.

"Schools must also be given the flexibility and resource to provide comprehensive and timely period education based on their students’ needs to improve knowledge and tackle shame and stigma.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education consultant, Ruth Lue-Quee, 33 from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, says some of her pupils would wear tissue paper to school instead of period pads - because their parents couldn’t afford them.

She claims period poverty is more widespread than people think and primary school girls try to hide their struggles because they’re shocked or embarrassed.

During her time as a key stage two teacher, she offered free products to “lots” of girls whose families couldn’t afford the right products - or any at all.

She’d also offer advice to girls from single-parent households, whose dads didn’t know how to talk to them about periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth said: “I’ve seen young girls having to improvise, because they can’t afford to wear pads.

“We’d support them within the school - we’ve got our welfare teams, pastoral teams, and we’d also speak with the parents.

“For girls in years five or six, they can often get their periods out of the blue.

“It’s quite a traumatic experience - and being a listening ear, giving them that support, can help out majorly.”