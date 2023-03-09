A man in a red swim cap has been captured swimming in a lake during a freezing snow storm. The astonishing footage was taken at 8am on Thursday and sees the man plunging into sub-zero temperatures, in front of snow-dusted banks and alongside swans.

Filmed at Leeds’ Roundhay Park lake, the footage shows the brave swimmer make his way up and down Waterloo lake - which has been used for professional triathlon events. The clip shows flurries of snow falling around the man as he dips in and out of the icy water.

Leeds was issued an amber weather warning on Wednesday (March 8) for heavy snow. The warning comes into effect from 3pm on Thursday and will persist until Friday afternoon.

The Met Office warns the area should expect significant disruption to travel, power cuts, and stranded vehicles. Numerous schools are being forced to close and send pupils home early as the snow is expected to get heavier.

UK weather forecast:

Thursday:

Cold, cloudy, windy and unsettled for many today. Spells of rain will affect southern UK. Further north, spells of snow will affect parts of Wales, the Midlands, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Northern Scotland brighter with snow showers.

Thursday night:

Further snow across parts of Wales, the Midlands, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, heaviest snow northern England. Rain at times in the far south. Windy.

Friday:

Early rain and snow across England and Wales clearing southwards, sunshine following with snow showers in the east. Sunny spells Scotland and Northern Ireland, but snow showers too. Cold.