It was recently announced Jeff Stelling will be leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after more than 25 years at the helm. In the wake of the announcement, the latest odds on who could replace Stelling have been revealed via SportingPost.com.

"I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team," said Jeff. "It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It’s been a lot of fun - for me at least!"

Stelling has been at the heart of many of the show’s most viral clips, including the infamous Chris Kamara incident from over a decade ago, where the ex-footballer had no clue what was happening, leading to the line ‘I don’t know Jeff’.

Many names have been mentioned as potential replacements for Stelling, with Laura Woods currently the odds on favourite. Woods has worked as a presenter for a number of channels including Sky, ITV, DAZN and more.

Right behind Woods in the odds table is Mark Chapman. Chapman is best known as the presenter of Match of the Day 2 on the BBC. He also works for Sky Sports on their coverage of the EFL Cup.

Rounding off the top three, and what would arguably be the most natural replacement for Stelling is Julian Warren. Warren is senior presenter on Sky Sports News and the host of Soccer Special, which is the midweek version of Soccer Saturday.

Favourites To replace Jeff Stelling as Soccer Saturday host