Brits swap day of rest for day of stress as Sunday Scaries overtake the Monday Blues

Forget the Monday Blues, Brits are now plagued by the Sunday Scaries.

Stress over household chores, life admin and prep for the week ahead means that the traditional day of rest is now a hive of activity, according to new research.

And with 64% feeling stressed by their never-ending to-do list and 52% experiencing anxiety from the moment they wake up, it’s unsurprising that 56% say they dedicate Sundays to tackling domestic duties.

As so many Brits attempt to blitz through chores, energy consumption soars - and so does financial anxiety.

A third (33%) worry about the cost of running appliances during the weekend, with laundry (60%), batch-cooking (57%), vacuuming (55%), and dishwashing (43%) all major contributors, according to the survey conducted by British Gas.

The energy supplier’s PeakSave scheme helps customers reduce energy costs with half-price electricity every Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Launched two years ago, almost 900,000 people have already benefited and collectively saved more than £20m.

And should you need some extra help tackling the to-do list, British Gas has made its musical debut with an electrifying new version of the classic hit House of the Rising Sun.

The track, created from everyday appliances including kettles, toasters, air fryers and washing machines, was composed by producer Mr Cutts who has worked with top artists like Stormzy and Clean Bandit.

A spokesperson from British Gas Energy, says, “‘House of the Rising Sun-day’ underscores the reality of modern Sundays and highlights the nation’s shift toward using Sundays to get ahead for the week.

“We’ve taken the sounds of household appliances used for chores and turned it into an anthem for smarter energy use and savings. With PeakSave, between the hours of 11am-4pm, customers can power through their to-do lists for half the cost, making Sundays more rewarding.”

