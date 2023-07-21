Susanna Reid says ‘goodbye’ to Good Morning Britain amid concerns of Holly Willoughby’s permanent exit
Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has said goodbye to the morning show with no return date mentioned
Susanna Reid has said ‘goodbye’ to Good Morning Britain and ITV viewers alike. Reid said her farewells on Wednesday’s (July 19) edition of the show, as she introduced Lorraine, which follows the morning show.
But fans of the 52-year-old fear not, as Susanna is just on her annual break for the summer and will return to the show in the Autumn. A specific date for her return on the morning show has not yet been confirmed.
Her replacement has not yet been confirmed, although it’s thought that her co-stars Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway may have an increased presence and more screen time during her summer break.
Reid’s brief exit comes as fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby also began her annual summer break from This Morning, earlier this month. Speculation is mounting there may be more than a simple break to this, with rumours she has left the show in secret.
In years gone by, Holly and her former co-host Phillip Schofield made it clear when they were on their break by sharing their holiday news with fans. However, this year she quietly left for her annual break.
Her quiet departure, coupled with what have undoubtedly been a tough few months for Holly, left fans concerned that her time on the show could be over. Some reports suggest she is looking to focus on her family and be a “full-time mum” during the summer holidays.
An insider told new! magazine: "She appreciates her family more than ever right now… the last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family. She will be thinking about the future and making sure her family is priority."