Suzy Eddie Izzard spotted zooming through London on Boris Bike in 'high spirits' after name change

Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted cycling through London on a Boris Bike - and seemed in ‘high spirits’ after announcing her name change earlier this year.

Sophie Wills
Sophie Wills
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted cycling through London on a “Boris Bike” - before enjoying a night out at one of the city’s top restaurants. The comedian seemed in “high spirits” as they were snapped by passer-by Ian Barrett, who was walking through the Pimlico area.

Izzard was later spotted at hotspot J Sheekey in a pink miniskirt and black top. Pictured waiting at traffic lights at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 27), she appeared to be heading towards Westminster.

Ian said: “I was walking and thought, ‘That’s Eddie Izzard’. I thought if they stop at the lights, I’ll say hey.

“They stopped, I said hi and complimented their shoes – it was pretty brief. She seemed in high spirits and was headed towards Westminster.”

    Izzard can be seen riding a Santander Cycle - colloquially known as Boris Bikes, as they were brought in when Boris Johnson was the city’s mayor. The comedian announced a name change earlier this month, adding Suzy in front of Eddie.

    But she admitted she was happy for people to continue using her birth name, as well as male pronouns - despite expressing a preference for she/her. Sharing a brief post, she wrote: “As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names.

    Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted by a delighted fan careering around London on a Boris bike.Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted by a delighted fan careering around London on a Boris bike.
    “So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie. And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina.

    “I am remaining Eddie Izzard in public. Thank you. Suzy/Eddie.”

