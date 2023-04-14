Taylor Swift returned with her record-breaking Eras Tour show on Thursday night, and brought joy to thousands of fans in Florida.

This had been one of Swift’s most eagerly awaited performances (aside from international dates - we see you Swifties) as it was the first show back after a nine day break. While most would rest during a break the Anti-hero singer seemed busier than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the Easter weekend, news broke that Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn had split after six years together. This comes after rumours started to swirl when Alwyn had been noticeably absent from the Eras performances so far.

Since news broke all eyes have been on the singer who has been spotted across the globe. Fans reported seeing Taylor Swift filming in Liverpool at scouse landmarks Cunard Building and St George’s Hall where Swift was reportedly filming a Batman-inspired music video after becoming a fan of the2022 film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattison.

Most Popular

She was spotted in New York for dinner with friends the next night, and fans were quick to notice the ‘All Too Well’ singer had ditched her ‘J’ necklace. She was later spotted leaving the recording studio in the early hours of the morning.

While she’s had quite the busy week, that didn’t slow the singer down when she took to the stage to kick off her three night run at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Fans eagerly awaited to see which surprise songs she would pick for this performance, wondering if she would confirm or deny the break-up with Alwyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer stayed tight lipped on her relationship status, Speak Now girlies were fed. Not only did she sing the title track as one of her surprise songs but she also hinted that the re-record aka Taylor’s Version is very much a priority. She said: “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums. Recently one of my albums has been on my mind a lot. Ots going on in my brain about it.”

Here is every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Eras Tour so far.

Fans were delighted when Swift performed smash-hit ‘All Too Well 10 Minute Version (Taylor’s Version).

Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Eras tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 17)

Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift

Mirrorball - Folkore

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 18)

This Is Me Trying - Folklore

State Of Grace - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 24)

Our Song - Taylor Swift

Snow On The Beach - Midnights

TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 25)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowboy like me - Evermore

White Horse - Taylor Swift

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (March, 31)

Sad Beautiful Tragic - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Ours - Speak Now

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Death By A Thousand Cuts - Lover

Clean - 1989

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 2)

Jump Then Fall - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

The Lucky One - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Which songs could Taylor Swift still play at ‘The Eras Tour’? Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 13)

Speak Now - Speak Now

Treacherous - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Full setlist Eras tour Arlington

Swift performed 44 songs on opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Arlington. They were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad