The Baton of Hope UK Tour will be starting its journey this month, and visiting 12 cities across the nation along the way. The journey will begin in Glasgow and come to a close when it reaches Downing Street two weeks later.

The organisers of the event hope to impact the lives of thousands along the way, and raise awareness for those affected by suicide as well as prevention initiatives. The event website says they have a clear and simple message: “Where there is hope, there is a real opportunity to save lives.”

Carried by notable personalities, leaders, and people with their own inspiring stories of hope, the Baton of Hope will be marked by a packed events schedule giving local communities, organisations, and neighbouring towns a chance to get involved. Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip made contact following the deaths of their sons, Ross and Jordan, to suicide. Steve Phillips said: “We were brought together through tragic circumstances – two fathers sharing common grief.

“Each wanting to make a difference, and determined that the death of our sons should not be in vain. Through our friendship, we recognised that by creating unity of purpose we could shake things up and create a movement that we hope will stop so many people taking their own lives.”

So, when is The Baton of Hope tour coming to a city near you? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of UK routes and dates.

The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - routes and dates

Here is the full list of places the baton will start from in each city including the date and time it will be there.

Dassie Park, Glasgow - June 24, 2023 - 8:05am

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh - June 25, 2023 - 10am

Northumberland Park, Newcastle - June 27, 2023 - 8am

Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield - June 28, 2023 - 8:05am

Manchester - June 29, 2023

Queen’s University, Belfast - June 30, 2023 - 8am

Castle Green, Cardiff - July 1, 2023 - 8am

SS Great Britain, Bristol - July 2, 2023 - 10am

Alexander Stadium, Birmingham - July 3, 2023 - 8:30am

Milton Keynes Rose, Milton Keynes - July 4, 2023 - 8:05am

Peace Statue, Brighton - July 5, 2023 - 8am

Emirates Stadium, London - July 6, 2023 - 8am

How to get involved

