Harry Styles’ shock win at the Grammys is a stark reminder of Britain’s leading role in the world of music and the Brit Awards is just another opportunity to shine the spotlight on our prosperous creative industry. Despite the wealth of talent on display, there can only be one winner and the bookies have had their say.

The Brits Voting Academy is made up of around 1200 experts in the field of music. There’s little transparency around the voting process but factors such as technicality and popularity will be at the forefront of the judges minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That being said, betting guide OLBG has compiled a list of the bookies’ favourites to win the two in-demand categories - Song of the Year and Album of the Year. While the risk of a rogue win is always on the cards, the Bookies’ list is an effective gauge at seeing who the obvious frontrunners are.

Here are the Brits 2023 betting odds and who is favourite amongst the Brit Award nominees to win both AOTY and SOTY.

Most Popular

Brit Awards 2023 betting odds

Brit Awards 2023 Song of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Styles - As It Was: 6/4 Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A: 15/8 Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy: 4/1 Dave - Starlight: 6/1 Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me: 15/2

Brit Awards 2023 Album of the Year

Wet Leg pose with the awards for Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)