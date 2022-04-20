The classic car boot sale is returning to King's Cross

Take a trip to King's Cross

To celebrate Earth Day weekend, the classic car boot sale will be back at King's Cross from April 23-24. Join us in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard from 10am-6pm.

The jam-packed spring weekend brings exceptional second-hand fashion, retro homewares and craft beer to keep the party going all day long.

The soundtrack to the weekend will be provided by an eclectic line-up of DJs. This includes Jo Wallace & Ashley Beedle with dance classics, Wag Club Supremo Chris Sulivan, Owen Thompson and more.

To coincide with Saturday’s ‘Record Store Day‘, visitors can hunt out rare editions from a selection of vinyl sellers. You can also find music and film memorabilia.

Over in Coal Drops Yard, Honest Jon’s Records will be celebrating the joys of vinyl offering hot off the press, limited edition releases throughout the day.