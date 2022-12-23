The Traitors has been one of the most popular TV hits of the winter, with millions gripped by the scheming, plotting and drama of the game show set in a Scottish castle - and Wilfred Webster has been at the heart of the biggest moments of the series.

Wilf, selected as a traitor in the first episode, betrayed his team mates through the series to make it to the final. But he missed out on the £100,000 top prize after being ‘betrayed’ by one of his fellow traitors - something he described as “a saving grace”.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph , Wilf said the game had been an incredibly intense experience. He said: “It was the most stressful atmosphere I’ve ever been in my entire life.

"You are immersed in the game. If you play Monopoly with your family, and you get so into it, even though it is only fake money - there is no real money - and you are shouting and falling out.

“The game was like that, but a million times more emotional. You are physically exhausted, you are emotionally exhausted, you are mentally exhausted, and then people are getting murdered every night, people are getting banished every night, you are doing physical challenges, it is really intense, and it really heightens your emotions.”

During the show, Wilf - along with fellow traitors Amanda and Alyssa - would have to secretly ‘murder’ a contestant, removing them from the game, but without their fellow players working out who they were. The game has been compared to a number of card and video games where players have to secretly eliminate each other.

But rather than be stressed by the role, Wilf said he had embraced the challenge. He added: “When you play (video game) Among Us or all the types of games, everyone wants to play the roles of the Traitor. I remember going online and playing Among Us, and if I am not the imposter I just reset it.

Wilfred said missing out on the big prize was a 'saving grace'

“ I really wanted to be the traitor – it is the fun part of it. You are never going to be murdered. Everyone else wanted to be a traitor. When she tapped me on the shoulder, there was a relief - the game had begun."

Wilf turned against his fellow Traitors during the show, casting crucial votes to ‘banish’ them from the game. He said: “In terms of Alyssa, it was very much that she was the only person I could convince enough people to vote for that wasn’t me. It was fight or flight, and I needed to fight for my position here.

"With Amanda, it was very different, it was a sense of paranoia. We were never told how the game would end until we got to that point. In my mind, I was wondering how it was going to end, because she showed no emotion throughout – I have no idea how she did it – she really was ruthless. So I thought she would turn at some point, and it was who was going to turn first. The paranoia really takes over.”

However, come the end of the game Wilf would be betrayed by Kieran, a traitor Wilf himself had chosen to recruit as a Traitor towards the end of the series. Wilf said: “I had no choice – I had to recruit someone. And it was like he went a bit nuts straight away. Everyone was like ‘yeah, he’s definitely a traitor. I thought it was going to be so hard to convince people that he isn’t a Traitor, and I would look suspicious, so I went along with it.”

Smash hit television series The Traitors will come to a conclusion this evening.

When asked if, in hindsight, he would have picked someone else instead of Kieran, he said: “I get asked that question a lot. But I think he was my saving grace. I think if I had won the money, I would have really struggled with the guilt, because I genuinely made really good connections with (fellow finalists) Hannah, Meryl and Aaron.

“I think if I stole that money from them, I would feel so embarrassed and so guilty, I wouldn’t have been able to speak to them again. Them winning the money has meant we’ve been able to build massive friendships, and it has made me realise that money isn’t everything, it is the relationships we build. We call it a trauma bond, because of everything we went through.”

Wilf said all the contestants were in a Whatsapp group – and the traitors themselves had their own one, so they could support each other. He is also working with Tom from the show on social media projects for the future.

While Wilf now lives in London, and is looking forward to spending a quiet Christmas at home with his wife and children, he grew up in Peterborough, attending Fulbridge Primary School and Walton and Voyager Secondary Schools. He was also a well known boxer in the city in his youth.

Wilf is now planning on working on his social media, but said: “I’m hopeful I can get into more TV stuff. I’ve just got to pick the right pathway for me, but hopefully presenting, and maybe reality TV.”

