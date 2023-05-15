Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning today (May 15), with the pair continuing to co-host the show despite ongoing rumours of a rift between them.

American composer Alan Menken opened the show with a stint on the piano, with Schofield saying: “What a way to start your Monday this morning!” before turning to his co-host telling her the music was “right up your street.”

The opening section of the show saw Holly and Phillip stand close together and joking with each other despite the continuous rumours that have plagued the pair over the last week.

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinion on their return, with one user saying: “Phil and Holly are both really nervous. Their voices are shaking.” Another shared the same opinion, saying: “Holly and Phil. It is so awkward.”

Phil and Holly were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey to discuss the major talking points from Eurovision. One viewer said they should “count themselves lucky so they have something talk about other than their feud.”

