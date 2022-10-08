If you’re looking for a trail to elevate your Instagram grid, then you are in luck - the UK’s most beautiful walks have been revealed in a new study and they will all make you want to whip out a camera to show off your outdoor adventure to friends.

The list compiled by Sykes Holiday Cottages ranks the best looking locations to visit if you feel like getting away from it all in fresh countryside air. Walks were ranked based on their overall popularity, the quality of ratings by fellow hikers and ‘Instagram worthiness’, informed by the number of times the location hashtag had been used.

Sykes Holiday Cottages chief executive, Graham Donoghue, said: “Here in the UK, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the number of beautiful walks and hikes on our doorstep. Wherever you are in the country, it often feels like an area of outstanding beauty is only a stone’s throw away. Whether you want a dramatic coastline, towering forests, or panoramic views, the UK has an incredible range of rural landscapes which are just waiting to be explored."

A new study has revealed the most beautiful walks in the UK

UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks

If you’re a keen hiker – or looking to lace up a new pair of walking boots – this guide to the UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks could offer some inspiration for your next trail.