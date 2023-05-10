Popular summer destinations for UK visitors have been revealed, with Italy topping the international holiday list and the Isle of Wight topping the domestic list. However, domestic travellers have been more frugal than their international counterparts this summer, as measured by Tripadvisor’s Summer Travel Index , due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The Isle of Wight comes out top this summer for British travellers holidaying closer to home, with Bembridge being the fastest growing domestic destination and Ventnor coming in second. Further north, the picturesque town of Llangollen, North Wales, is the third top trending domestic destination for summer 2023, and Balmaha on Loch Lomond comes in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautiful beach town of Badesi, on the northern coast of Sardinia, takes the first spot for fastest growing international destination this summer. Ksamil, on the Albanian riviera, is a new entry for 2023 at the third spot and ideal for those looking for a bargain beach break. Ksamil is known for its sandy white shore and crystal clear water.

Meanwhile, Japan is still topping the charts for trending destinations for Brits, securing three places in the Top 10 Fastest Growing International Destinations, alongside Da Nang (seventh spot) and Hoi An (eighth spot) in Vietnam. Spain is also popular, with Cala Santandria, Menorca (sixth) and Puerto Banus at (10th).

Most Popular

The study also found that two in five Brits (43%) intend to travel more this summer than last, with 79% planning up to two holidays. When it comes to where they are going, over a third (37%) will take both international and domestic trips, while a similar number (32%) will only travel abroad. The remainder (31%) will make the most of the warmer weather at home, holidaying exclusively in the UK.

Alice Jong, Research and Insights Senior Analyst, Media at Tripadvisor said: “With so many eager to get away this summer, early planning and booking are vital to secure preferred accommodations, flights, and experiences. With many consumers conscious of cost in the current climate, a little flexibility during the planning process can help to drive down the price of their trips.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top trending destinations for summer 2023

Domestic

Bembridge, Isle of Wight Ventnor, Isle of Wight Llangollen, North Wales Balmaha, Stirling Salcombe, Devon Hayling Island, Hampshire Banavie, Scottish Highlands Banavie, Scottish Highlands Seahouses, Northumberland Hayle, Cornwall

International

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badesi, Italy Hakone-machi, Japan Ksamil, Albania Shinjuku, Japan Chuo, Japan Cala Santandria, Menorca, Spain Da Nang, Vietnam Hoi An, Vietnam Hong Kong, Hong Kong Puerto Banus, Spain