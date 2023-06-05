Temperatures across the UK are set to soar this week and could reach record highs for the year so far. The highest temperature recorded this year was just over 25C in Porthmadog, Wales on May 30.

And it’s Wales looking most likely to break its own record again, with temperatures set to reach around at least 26C or 27C this week. On Thursday (June 8) southwest England is also forecast to reach similar figures.

The predictions come as we edge closer to summer, which officially begins in just over two weeks on June 21. The summer period lasts for just under three months, ending on September 23.

And it’s not just those areas set for clear skies. Dry and sunny weather will continue this week across most of the country after a scorching weekend of brilliant sunshine, warming up to the mid-20s as next weekend approaches, a Met Office spokesman said. But, despite the hot weather, it will still not be enough to be classified as a heatwave.

For the latter part of the week, the Met Office has said it will be : “staying largely settled with sunniest skies in the west” and ”feeling very warm in the sun, but chilly along eastern coasts”. The national weather service also warns of the potential for a few showers in the southwest on Friday.

Stephen Dixon, spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There will be plenty of dry, fine and sunny weather through the week in the UK with high pressure still in charge, seeing some warmer temperatures, possibly seeing [temperatures in the] low-20s especially in the west.

