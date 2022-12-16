News you can trust since 1772
UK’s favourite supermarkets and fast food chains revealed - and as usual the north and south are divided

New research reveals the north and south of the country have opposing opinions when it comes to the best supermarkets, restaurants and fast food outlets

By Sophie Wills
3 hours ago - 3 min read

Consumer data has revealed a ‘red wall’ in the UK’s supermarket spending habits - with the north more likely to spend at Iceland and Asda while those in the south head to Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. In the supermarket stakes, Sainsbury’s was most likely to triumph for shoppers, taking the top spot in the South East and South West of the country.

As for the supermarket where Brits spend the most money, Tesco was the unanimous choice across all regions. Nationally, adults are spending 14 per cent more at supermarkets year-on-year, and the number of transactions is up 16 per cent, suggesting many are shopping little and often.

As for peckish respondents looking to get their takeaway delivered, Deliveroo was the most popular choice nationwide, winning out in the East Midlands, East of England, London, the North West, the South East and the South West.

A spokesperson for Revolut, which has over five million UK customers, said: “The UK has always been a melting pot of tastes. It is fascinating to see which establishments are drawing the most interest from customers, as well as their hard-earned cash.”

    The battle for domination in the fast-food space is similar to the supermarket race, with one brand being crowned the nation’s favourite - McDonald’s. However, the relative data shows that shoppers in the North East and North West of England are most likely to spend at Greggs and Burger King.

    Fast food lovers in the South are more likely to opt for Pret A Manger and KFC. But those who love dining out have opposing views when it comes to a sit-down meal on the high street.

    In London and the East Midlands, pizza wins out, with Pizza Express and Pizza Hut dominating in those regions respectively.  The East of England also favours some Italian flavour, selecting Prezzo as their restaurant of choice, while the Welsh are most likely to treat themselves to some Frankie and Benny’s.

    As for restaurants where adults are spending the most money, Wetherspoons is the preferred venue to run up a tab, though Nando’s receives an honourable mention for taking the top slot in London, the North West and Northern Ireland.

    Nationally, Brits are dishing out 16 per cent more money at restaurants, year on year. But it appears that lockdown take-out habits have continued, as the number of transactions on meal delivery services is up by 29 per cent this year.

    A spokesperson for Revolut added: “We’re glad to see many people in the UK are treating themselves by dining out and ordering meals in, but with our customers using our budgeting and analytics tools year-round, we’re also delighted to see Brits striking a balance. UK customers using our Savings Vaults increased their savings by over 40 per cent this year.

    “Additionally, we’ve noticed Brits have been especially charitable in 2022. £2.1 million has been donated in 2022 by UK Revolut customers to the British Red Cross to help those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

    MOST POPULAR SUPERMARKET BY REGION

    (Supermarkets spent the most at in each region when compared to others)

    East Midlands - Lidl

    East of England - Tesco

    London - Waitrose

    North East - Iceland

    North West - Asda

    Northern Ireland - Tesco

    Scotland - M&S

    South East - Sainsbury’s

    South West - Sainsbury’s

    Wales - Co-op

    West Midlands - Aldi

    Yorkshire and the Humber - Morrisons

    MOST POPULAR DELIVERY SERVICE BY REGION

    East Midlands - Deliveroo

    East of England - Deliveroo

    London - Deliveroo

    North East - Just Eat

    North West - Deliveroo

    Northern Ireland - Just Eat

    Scotland - Just Eat

    South East - Deliveroo

    South West - Deliveroo

    Wales - Ubereats

    West Midlands - UberEats

    Yorkshire and the Humber - Just Eat

    A drive-thru McDonalds
    MOST POPULAR FAST FOOD BY REGION

    Fast food chains spent the most at in each region when compared to others

    East Midlands - McDonald’s

    East of England - McDonald’s

    London - Pret A Manger

    North East - Greggs

    North West - Burger King

    Northern Ireland - McDonald’s

    Scotland - Subway

    South East - Pret A Manger

    South West - KFC

    Wales - Domino’s Pizza

    West Midlands - Subway

    Yorkshire and the Humber - KFC

    MOST POPULAR RESTAURANTS BY REGION

    Chain restaurants spent the most at in each region when compared to others

    East Midlands - Pizza Hut

    East of England - Prezzo

    London - Pizza Express

    North East - Wetherspoons

    North West - YO! Sushi

    Northern Ireland - Nando’s

    Scotland - TGI Friday’s

    South East - Wagamama

    South West - Turtle Bay

    Wales - Frankie & Benny’s

    West Midlands - Las Iguanas

    Yorkshire and the Humber - Slug and Lettuce

