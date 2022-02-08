Valentine's Day: foodie gifts and meal kits

Gifting

PAUL Bakery

Say “I love you” in the sweetest way possible with PAUL. The Sweetest Love Box (£29.95) includes four stunning heart-shaped cakes. Furthermore, the gift includes a box of 12 mini macarons.

The Sharing Heart Fraisier (£34.95, serving 6-8) is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The set is available in store and online.

Order details: Pre-order online via www.paul-uk.com from 21st January with delivery across select London and Oxford postcodes or collect in-store from 5th February.

Pleesecakes

The cheesecake wizards at Pleesecakes have created a limited edition box of 24 pink and red artisan truffles (£26)

why not try a pleesecake this Valentine's (photo: pleesecakes)

Each Chuffle is handmade using Pleesecakes’ finest cream cheese mix, encased in a thick rich chocolate shell. The box is perfectly packed and contains three tempting flavours that are bound to be a hit. These include: vanilla caramel, white chocolate and milk chocolate.

Store in the freezer for up to three months and take out whenever you fancy, for a sweet gift that keeps on giving.

Order details: Pre-order online for delivery on 9th & 10th February https://www.pleesecakes.com

Searcys Gift Collection

Searcys new luxury collection offers beautiful gifts designed to cherished. Discover beautifully packaged bottles of Searcys Selected Champagne (£41 per bottle, £80 for two) alongside gift sets of Searcy's iconic champagne flutes (£35 per pair)

A new luxury collection is available at Searcy's (photo: searcys)

Order details: Available online only at www.searcys.co.uk/gifts with 48-hour nationwide delivery.

Mariage Frères

Discover the perfect present for the tea-lover in your life with Mariage Frères’ Valentine’s collection. There is something for everyone. Tea blends include Love Story, Sexy Tea and Fall in Love (all £26 / 90g)

You can also check out stylish accessories, including elegant loose-leaf gift sets and eye-catching cannisters.

Order details: Shop online for nationwide delivery at www.mariagefreres.com or in-store at the brand’s flagship emporium on King Street, Covent Garden or at Selfridge’s, Oxford Street.

Hattingley Valley

For a unique gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, a bottle of English wine from Hattingley Valley is a must.

The Classic Reserve NV (£30) is pale gold in colour with delicate and fine long-lasting bubbles. For something extra special, the Blanc de Blancs 2014 (£39.50) is made using only the finest Chardonnay grapes.

With its pastry and brioche notes, alongside a well-balanced acidity, this deliciously fruity and honeyed wine is perfect for popping with your other half.

Order details: www.hattingleyvalley.com for nationwide delivery

Staying In - Nationwide Delivery

Drake & Morgan X Laurent-Perrier Valentine’s Feast Box

Let love bloom with Drake & Morgan’s Valentine’s Feast Box. The exclusive DIY kit (£145), serving two, includes all the ingredients and recipe cards you need to create a restaurant quality, three-course meal in the comfort of your own home, plus two Red Rose pre-batched cocktails and a bottle of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée for added Valentine’s sparkle.

(photo: Drake & Morgan)

Dishes include a showstopping 27-day Himalayan dry aged chateaubriand with confit potatoes, salt-baked beetroot, thyme roasted carrots, spring greens, gravy & béarnaise sauce. Available for delivery in England only.

Order details: Order online from https://shop.drakeandmorgan.co.uk. Orders must be placed by 11:59pm on Sunday 6th February for delivery on Friday 11th or Saturday 12th February depending on your location.

The Cinnamon Club’s At Home Valentine’s Meal Kit

Vivek Singh of The Cinnamon Club has designed a beautiful at-home meal kit, perfect for an intimate dinner at home.

Packed full of spice and flavour and delivered direct to your door, the generous feast includes starters of home cured salmon carpaccio jhalmuri; grilled aubergine with sesame peanut crumble; and tandoori spiced grilled king prawn, topped with curried yoghurt.

The main event - Awadhi raan is a sharing slow braised lamb leg with a nutmeg and peppercorn sauce, biryani rice, black lentils and sheermal bread. End things on a sweet note with a garam masala sticky toffee pudding with saffron custard. Priced at £150 for two people.

Order details: Order before 6pm on the 6th February to ensure delivery on 12th February.

Burger & Lobster Whole Lobster DIY Kit

Say shello to the mightiest DIY kit on the market this Valentine’s Day and chef to impress. Surf & turf specialists Burger & Lobster have a luxurious whole fresh Nova Scotia lobster available for nationwide delivery (live weight: 650-680g, from £32).

Each kit comes complete with detailed instructions, as well as garlic and butter sauce for drizzling over the tender meat.

Make it a feast to remember with B&L’s signature lobster croquettes, as well as tempting desserts including a delicious Pots & Co salted caramel & chocolate ganache and pre-batched artisan cocktails. Add crackers and a pick set to help devour your lobster, and you’re all set to dine in style.

Order details: Order online from https://shop.burgerandlobster.com/product/whole-lobster/

Local Deliveries

Indian Dining at Home with Jhakaas

Enjoy fine-dining at home with Brockley-based modern-Indian delivery brand Jhakaas. Choose from any of their three set menus, perfect for two to share. Meat lovers should opt for The Rajputana (£45) or Rajputana Grill (£48) featuring dishes such as Punjabi butter chicken, lamb rogan josh and awadhi murgh kebab.

(photo: Jhakaas)

For plant-based diners, there’s the Rajputana Vegan (£40) showcasing dishes such as tofu saag, lasooni tadka dal and Kalkatta bigan bhaja – each accompanied by traditional rices, breads and chutneys.

Order details: Delivery radius spans 3.5 miles and up to 5 miles for pre-orders at least 24 hours in advance from its location in Brockley Rise, SE23 – order from https://jhakaas.co.uk

Share the Love with Creams Café

The perfect sweet for your sweet, UK-wide Creams Café has a brand-new dessert just in time for Valentine’s Day. Share The Love is a delicious dessert board, designed for two to share and featuring a selection of Creams Café treats.

(photo: creams)

Tuck into an indulgent double chocolate cookie dough, alongside strawberries and cream cheesecake, and a Creams signature crepe, all topped with Belgian milk and white chocolate sauce and shavings, plus a fresh sliced strawberry and scoop of silky-smooth soft serve ice cream.