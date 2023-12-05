Cold Weather Payments are paid by the government to support members of the public during the colder months.

As temperatures have substantially dropped in the UK, many of us will be needing to put on our central heating in order to warm our homes.

However, due to the increase in energy prices, some of us may rely on financial support during the colder months.

Cold Weather Payments are paid by the government to recipients of certain state benefits, in order to support those in need of it during the colder months.

Find out if you are eligible for Cold Weather Payments, and how you can claim.

Am I eligible for Cold Weather Payments?

Members of the public who are in receipt of certain benefits are eligible to receive Cold Weather Payments.

You may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments if you receive:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Those who receive JSA or Income support are eligible for Cold Weather Payments if they also have either a disability or pensioner premium, a child who is disabled, Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element, or a child under five-years-old.

Those who receive Universal Credit are eligible for Cold Weather Payments if you and your partner (if you have one) are not employed or ‘gainfully self-employed’.

You or your partner must also have a health condition or disability, have limited capability for work, or have a child under five-years-old living with you.

Find out if you are eligble for Cold Weather Payments.

Those who are in receipt of Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI), are also eligible if you have a severe or enhanced disability premium, a pensioner premium, you have a child who is disabled, you get Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability, you have a child under five-years-old living with you.

How do I claim Cold Weather Payments?

You don’t need to apply for Cold Weather Payments. If you are eligible, the payment will be applied automatically.

How much are Cold Weather Payments?

You will receive £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between Wednesday, November 1 2023 until Sunday, March 31 2024.

When will the Cold Weather Payments be made?