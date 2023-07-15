Marketa Vondrousova has won the women’s Wimbledon final for the first time. The tennis ace has become the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, making history with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur.

The 24-year-old won the title as part of her second Grand Slam final, winning the crown with straight sets. The tennis ace is currently the lowest ranked Wimbledon champion, sitting at number 42 in the WTA rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her win, the 24-year-old dropped to the court as she weeped with joy over the victory. She told Centre Court: I don’t really know what’s happening right now, it’s an amazing feeling.

"Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration to all of us. I hope you will win one day, you are an amazing person. Congratulations to the team.

Most Popular

"After everything I have been through, I had a cast last time, it’s amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy.

“I don’t know how I’ve done it. The comebacks are not easy you never know what to expect. I was hoping I could comeback to this level and now I am here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank my box, all you guys are amazing, my little sister is crying up there."

Marketa Vondrousova has won the 2023 women’s Wimbledon final

Marketa was then presented with the coveted Wimbledon trophy by the Princess of Wales. She has also won a whopping £2.35m for her victory.

Marketa’s Wimbledon win is another loss for Ons Jabeur after the tennis star missed out on last year’s final to Elena Rybakina. In today’s final, the 28-year-old took an early break lead but it seemed her nerves got the better of her as she made 31 unforced errors throughout the game compared to just 13 from the world No 42.

Following the match, Ons congratulated Marketa as she promised to “come back and win Wimbledon.” She said: It will be tough to speak because this is very tough. I am going to look ugly in the photos so that’s not going to help. I think this is the most painful loss of my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First I want to say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament. You’re an amazing player. I know you have had a lot of injuries so I am very happy for you. It’s going to be a tough day for me today. I’m not going to give up. I’m going to come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day.

“It was an amazing tournament for me. I wished I continued to the end. I want to thank my team for always believing in me. We are going to make it one day, I promise you."