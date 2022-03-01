A plant-based dog food company is looking to pay a dog owner £5,000 to sniff their dog’s poop. They will also test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion and health.

OMNI, the dog food brand, wants the successful candidate to record their experience of moving their dog to a veterinary-formulated plant-based diet. This will involve them smelling their dog’s poop daily - a possible indicator of digestive health.

The brand states that it hopes the successful candidate can start as soon as possible on a salary of £2,500 per month for the two-month role with the unusual poop-sniffing duty.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to enter

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and own a dog with a current non-plant-based diet. Job applications close on 31st March and those hoping to apply for the role can do so here: https://omni.pet/blogs/news/you-can-get-paid-5-000-to-sniff-your-dog-s-poop

The novel plant-based job vacancy for the candidate and their four-legged friend comes from OMNI’s vision of helping dogs live healthy lives whilst lowering the carbon paw print on the planet by introducing meat-free or flexitarian diets.

As well as the free two-month supply of plant-based food and the support from a dog nutritionist, the successful candidate will then have the option to get discounted products for a year if they want their dog to remain on the diet following completion of the role.