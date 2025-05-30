Young YouTubers Reunite After Months Apart – A Wholesome Friendship Sparked by Adam B's Channel Boost

Lydia Alty wears MANY hats for different commitments

In a heartwarming reunion that’s lighting up social media, two of the UK’s most promising young content creators, Lydia Alty and Ruby Sussex, have come together again after months apart. Their friendship began not long ago, in autumn 2024, but it has already become a shining example of what the creator community can achieve when passion and connection collide.

The pair reunited in Wembley this May for a much-needed catch-up before Ruby heads into the final stretch of her GCSE exams—a joyful moment that reminded fans of how their unique and inspiring friendship first began.

A Friendship Born from Channel Boost

Lydia Alty, 20, and Ruby Sussex, 16, first crossed paths in September 2024 as part of the first-ever intake of Adam Beales’ Channel Boost course. The programme—founded by Adam B, the popular YouTuber, TV presenter, and author—was designed to help aspiring creators gain confidence, learn digital skills, and grow sustainable careers on platforms like YouTube.

Ruby and her mum Jo, who owns business Hand on Heart Yoga, meeting Calum Harris

While many joined to develop their content, few expected lifelong friendships to form. But Adam B’s vision went far beyond thumbnails and engagement tips—his course connected like-minded creatives, sparking genuine relationships. Lydia and Ruby, two of the youngest in the group, quickly formed a close bond.

Now, with Channel Boost continuing its second intake, the two remain close friends, supporting each other from afar and collaborating on their growing creative journeys.

Who is Lydia Alty?

Lydia Alty, from Buckinghamshire, is a multi-talented young creator who’s already built an impressive career across both traditional and digital media. She’s a YouTuber, Royal Reporter, and one of the UK’s youngest Royal Journalists, regularly covering royal events with professionalism and insight.

Adam B - Channel Boost

Outside of journalism, Lydia lends her digital talents to the D-Day Juniors, a wartime-themed youth theatre group that performs alongside the renowned D-Day Darlings, known from Britain’s Got Talent. As the group’s social media assistant, Lydia helps amplify their performances and values across platforms.

Currently studying Health Science at The Open University, Lydia juggles her degree, part-time work, royal coverage, and content creation—demonstrating dedication and versatility. Her YouTube channel is a creative outlet for lifestyle vlogs, royal updates, and behind-the-scenes content that reflect her passions and professionalism.

Meet Ruby Sussex

Ruby Sussex, from Hertfordshire, is an ambitious and energetic 16-year-old who dreams of becoming a TV presenter. Her YouTube channel, RubyTubeYT, is already gaining traction, with her warm personality and natural on-camera presence making her a standout young creator.

Lydia Alty and Ruby Sussex reunite - Photo by Ruby Sussex shared by @lydiaalty on Instagram

Ruby’s already had the chance to meet inspiring figures like Calum Harris and Simon Squibb, and she looks up to established content creators such as Joe Tasker. With her older sister already working in the TV industry, Ruby has a clear vision of her future—and the drive to achieve it.

As she prepares to finish her GCSEs, Ruby continues building her presence online and honing her craft. Her authenticity and charm have captured the hearts of viewers, making her one to watch in the world of media and presenting.

Who is Adam B?

Adam B, born Adam Beales, is a Northern Irish YouTuber, television presenter, and author, widely known for his entertaining and family-friendly YouTube content. Born in Derry, he began creating videos at a young age and quickly grew a dedicated following thanks to his energy, creativity, and positivity.

With over 3 million subscribers, Adam is one of the UK’s leading digital personalities. His success on YouTube led him to become the first Northern Irish presenter on CBBC’s Blue Peter, where he became a household name known for his warmth and humour.

Adam is also the author of Adam Wins the Internet, a book that encourages young readers to embrace creativity, confidence, and self-expression in the digital world. His latest project, Channel Boost, is a mentorship programme designed to guide the next generation of content creators by sharing the knowledge he’s gained over years of experience.

More Than Just Content Creators

What makes Lydia Alty and Ruby Sussex’s friendship so unique isn’t just their shared passion for YouTube—it’s the genuine connection they’ve built through mutual respect, encouragement, and creativity. While Channel Boost was launched as an educational programme, for these two, it became the beginning of something much more personal and lasting.

In a digital world often focused on views and followers, Lydia and Ruby’s friendship is a refreshing reminder of the real connections that can grow behind the scenes. Whether they’re supporting each other online or meeting up in person like their recent Wembley reunion, their bond shows the positive side of digital communities.

As Ruby enters her final weeks of exams and Lydia continues to balance her studies, royal reporting, and content creation, their journey is just getting started—and their friendship is one that continues to inspire young creators across the UK.