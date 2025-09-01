Dual-drawer air fryers are perfect for family-sized meals - and they're cheap as chips right now | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Air fryers are back in demand this autumn, with dual drawer and vertical designs now available at record-low prices. Here’s where to find the biggest savings

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The season of salads and barbecues is over, and at this time of year, families around the country will be dusting off their air fryers, ready for some home-cooked comfort food as the nights draw in.

Air fryers are fabulous kitchen appliances because they enable you to cook healthier food, in a shorter space of time, and they save energy costs when compared to conventional ovens and grills.

If you haven't invested in an air fryer yet, or if you fancy an upgrade, or if you're finding your simple single-drawer air fryer just isn't big enough to feed the family, you might want to double up and go for a dual-drawer version.

The good news is, they're really cheap at the moment. It's probably the best time of year to buy one. Here's a selection of bargains we've found this week.

The cheapest dual-drawer air fryer on sale right now is this Alivio appliance - but it's not necessarily the best deal out there | Wowcher

Dual drawer air fryers can be expensive. If you want to go for the cream of the crop, try Ninja. The almost iconic Foodi Max is seriously cheap right now, but it's still a hefty £160 - and that includes a 30% saving.

However, you don't need to spend that much to get a decent dual-drawer air fryer with all the latest features. In fact, we've found one for less than £50.

If you don't like the idea of paying for postage, and you're lucky enough to have Amazon Prime membership, have a look at this Keplin nine-litre dual-zone air fryer on Amazon, which is down to £50.99, thanks to a 43% saving.

It has the same features as Wowcher's Alivio air fryer, but you'd get fast and free delivery with Amazon, and the returns process is famously robust. That said, it has a 4.5-star rating from customers, so it's unlikely you'll be disappointed.

Vertical air fryers needn't cost hundreds of pounds - we've found some bargains | Swan

If you like keeping up with modern trends, and especially if you're short on counter space, you could opt for one of the new vertical air fryers. This is a design pioneered by Ninja with its Double Stack, but you don't need to pay £270 for one - we've found them for less than £100.

The best bargain, however, is this Swan SD10522BLK 11L Twin Stack Air Fryer, which is just £91.33. It has a colour display, for some reason, and clear panels in each drawer - which is so useful for manual timing.

All of these discounts are limited-time deals, and we don't know how long they'll last, so snap them up while you can.

And, if you fancy one of the Amazon deals, but you don't have Prime membership, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Wowcher The smart way to take money abroad this summer £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Forget queuing at airport exchange desks or hunting for cashpoints with poor rates. With Western Union, you can send money to yourself in the local currency before you even leave the UK – ready for cash pickup, or sent straight to a bank account or mobile wallet when you arrive. Right now, there’s no transfer fee on your first online transfer, making it the perfect time to try this travel money hack for late-summer getaways or upcoming family visits. See how it works and get started here