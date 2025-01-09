Amazing new January sale price on this dual-drawer family air fryer

The Black & Decker 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer is on sale at just £59.99 | Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas's "biggest ever sale" has thrown up this incredible saving on a top spec air fryer

Air fryers have become a kitchen staple for a while now, and they're still selling in huge numbers, especially in the January sales.

Most air fryer devotees start their obsession with a small, cheap, single-drawer version that will easily whip up a portion of chips, but they do lack the capacity and versatility of larger appliances.

If you're ready to make the leap to a bigger air fryer then this incredible deal on a Black and Decker air fryer by Robert Dyas could be the perfect opportunity.

Dual baskets add so much versatility to an air fryer | Robert Dyas

Even if you're new to air frying, the practicality of a dual-drawer air fryer will be obvious. Not only can you cook larger portions, you can separate the cooking.

This means you can set the machine to either sync up both chambers, match their timings, or just use them independently, one at a time.

Yes, they take up more space, but for an all-in-one cooking solution, once you've had a dual-drawer air fryer, you won't want to go back.

And you can imagine our surprise to see one at £59.99. It usually costs £129.99, so that's a £70 saving.

We've seen some good deals in the January sales so far, but this has to be one of the best.

The deal will only last as long as the stock, so grab one while you can, because it's likely to sell out soon.