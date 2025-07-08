Anker's Solix C1000 has never been this cheap | Amazon

This portable powerhouse is down to just £499.99 for Prime Day – a massive 50% saving on a battery system capable of running everything from your e-bike to your espresso machine.

With a 1,800w output from each of its four plug sockets, you could quite literally power your whole house off this remarkable portable power station.

It's the Anker Solix C1000, one of the bigger units in the Solix range, and it's designed for people who want serious off-grid power.

Ideal for camping, outdoor professionals, tradesmen, or even just people who live in areas prone to powercuts, it's usually a £1,000 bit of kit - but Amazon's knocked 50% off the price for Prime Day. So it’s now just £499.

The Prime Day sales bonanza runs until the end of Friday, and it's a great time to make those big investments you've been mulling over, but we didn't expect to see such a big saving on such a premium device.

Hook it up to solar panels and you could have power for days | Amazon

Portable power stations like this can run your tech for days, especially if you add in some solar power. And if you want to run really beefy appliances, like a kettle, you'll be able to do that plenty of times over thanks to its 1056wh LiFePO4 battery.

Charging it up on AC power takes just 43 minutes, and that will give you enough to charge laptops, power banks, e-bikes, phones and drones plenty of times, and even enough to make a few coffees in your pod machine, or whip up a meal in your air fryer.

These are big units, so don't expect to be able to carry it in a backpack, but if you're in a campervan and lacking in power, or if you can move it around in your car alongside your tent, then it's going to be the perfect accompaniment to your summer trips.

The deal will only last as long as stocks do, so grab one while you can. Because it's going to sell very fast at this price.

